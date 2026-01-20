The cost of construction and building materials in Cyprus nudged up in December of the previous year, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Specifically, the Price Index of Construction Materials for December 2025 reached 118.74 units, using 2021 as the base year of 100.

This figure represented a marginal increase of 0.10 per cent when measured against the previous month.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 1.54 per cent.

When analysed by main commodity category, the data showed that increases were observed in minerals at 3.38 per cent, mineral products at 2.62 per cent, electromechanical products at 2.23 per cent and products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics at 1.33 per cent.

A decrease was recorded in metallic products, which fell by 0.54 per cent.

For the period of January to December 2025, the index increased by 1.30 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The increase of the index in 2025 over the previous year is mainly due to the increase in the prices of crushed sand at 9.27 per cent, marble at 7.98 per cent, crushed gravel at 7.28 per cent, iron rails at 6.60 per cent, wires and cables at 6.19 per cent, thermal insulation at 5.25 per cent and ready-mix concrete at 4.14 per cent.

On the other hand, many materials recorded a decrease in their prices compared to 2024.

The most significant decreases were noted in steel pipes at 7.61 per cent, air conditioners at 6.27 per cent, lamps at 4.90 per cent, structural grid at 4.10 per cent, building iron at 3.67 per cent, concrete and mortar additives at 3.29 per cent and structural steel at 2.89 per cent.