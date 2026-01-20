The Finance Ministry’s Public Debt Management Office on Tuesday announced the results of a 13-week treasury bills auction, reporting strong investor interest.

The office said that total bids reached €46.85 million, while accepted offers amounted to €21.6 million in nominal value.

According to the announcement, the accepted bids were issued at a weighted average yield of 2.03 per cent.

The Public Debt Management Office also said that accepted yields ranged between 2.00 per cent and 2.05 per cent, reflecting stable market conditions.

The auction outcome highlights continued demand for short-term government debt, despite tighter financial conditions.

It also reflects the state’s ongoing strategy to manage short-term funding needs through regular treasury bill issuance.

The results point to steady investor confidence in Cyprus government securities at the short end of the yield curve.