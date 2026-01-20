Prices for fresh vegetables, sugar and fish rose sharply in December compared with November, according to the latest consumer price index released by the consumer protection service on Tuesday, even as most basic goods became cheaper and overall inflation remained negligible.

Out of 45 categories of basic products, 17 recorded month-on-month increases, 26 saw decreases and two showed no change.

The steepest rises were in fresh vegetables and greens, followed by sugar and fresh fish.

Smaller increases were recorded for frozen fish, cheeses, frozen burgers and cold cuts.

At the same time, widespread price falls were seen across staple foods.

Flour, olive oil and fish fingers showed the most significant monthly drops.

Prices also declined for baby food, juices, rice, fresh meat, yoghurt, vegetable oil, soft drinks and coffee.