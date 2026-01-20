An alternative music event is arriving in the capital this week as the Home for Cooperation hosts a special listening experience. Divine Meetings is a rare music encounter born entirely in the moment. This means the performance is not a rehearsed concert, has no script or plan, just a spontaneous creation based on listening and being present.

On Sunday, three musicians will join forces for the first time to explore sound as a living dialogue. Joseph Pepe Danza, Simge Akdoğu and Görkem Müniroğlu will get together to create music and performance in front of audiences from 4pm to 7pm.

A musician from Uruguay and two Turkish Cypriot musicians invite communities from both sides of Cyprus into one space of togetherness. The evening’s music will unfold on its own, drawing from contemporary and ancestral sound worlds and performed on various instruments such as the guitar, the flutes, the handpan, drums, the voice and more.

“This is an invitation to slow down, listen deeply and witness creation as it happens,” say organisers. “Before the concert, we serve ceremonial Cacao. It will let the music travel deeper into your heart, and please note that this is an alcohol and substance-free event, held in a space of clarity and presence.”

Divine Meetings

Music gathering and performance by Joseph Pepe Danza, Simge Akdoğu and Görkem Müniroğlu. January 25. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 4pm-7pm. €36-45. Tickets found on the Facebook event: Divine Meetings – Improvised Music Gatherings