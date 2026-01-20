Opap Cyprus, a member of the Allwyn group, has moved to strengthen its administrative structure with the appointment of lawyer Panayiotis Georgiou as legal manager, entrusting him with the supervision of the group’s legal services in Cyprus.

The appointment forms part of a broader strategic plan led by chief executive Alexandros Davos, as the company positions itself for a new phase of growth while maintaining full alignment with regulatory requirements.

In this context, Georgiou brings long-standing experience in commercial and corporate law, alongside deep expertise in regulatory compliance, with particular emphasis on the harmonisation of Opap’s operations with the framework set by the National Betting Authority (NBA).

Before joining Opap Cyprus, Georgiou was a senior partner at law firm Pyrgos Vakis LLC.

At the same time, his professional background includes service within the Anti-Money Laundering department of the Cyprus Bar Association (CBA), adding further depth to the company’s compliance and governance capabilities.