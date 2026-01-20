Police operations to crack down on crime and maintain public order continued overnight, with nine arrests across Cyprus.

In Nicosia, two people were arrested, one for illegal residence and the other for a pending fine, while two were arrested in Limassol for domestic violence.

In Paphos, two were arrested for assault causing bodily harm, one for illegal residence, one for illegal employment and one for the possession of a small quantity of drugs.

More than 220 vehicles were pulled over and more than 290 passengers checked, resulting in 92 being reported for traffic violations, including one for drink driving. Three vehicles were confiscated.

The police also searched 20 buildings.