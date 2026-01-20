Demetra Holdings Plc completed the purchase of 3,221 of its own shares on January 19, 2026, through the services of the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd, also known as CISCO.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, this financial activity was carried out in accordance with the relevant Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moreover, the company acted under the specific authority granted by its annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.

The total volume of 3,221 shares was acquired at a consistent price of 1.56 cents per share.

The buyback was divided into four distinct transactions that were all completed on the same day.

The first and largest purchase involved 2,143 shares, followed by a second acquisition of 228 shares.

A third transaction saw the company buy back 200 shares, while the final purchase of the day consisted of 650 shares.