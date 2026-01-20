Police are investigating after damage caused by gunfire was reported at a physiotherapy clinic in Timi, Paphos, on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old owner reported that at around 11am a window and the wall opposite the entrance of the clinic had been damaged, likely by one or more shots.

Officers attended the scene and are conducting examinations to clarify the circumstances.

The clinic is located on Irini Street and remains cordoned off while Paphos police continue to investigate.