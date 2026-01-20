Cyprus has reaffirmed its support to Syria’s stability as “essential for regional security” and urged all parties to implement the ceasefire, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“Cyprus is closely following the situation in north-east Syria and urges all parties to fully implement the ceasefire and agreement reached between the government authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” the ministry said in a post on X.

It added that this was “vital for peaceful integration by ensuring Syria’s unity and safeguarding the rights of the Kurdish population”.

“We reaffirm our support to Syria’s stability as essential for regional security,” it said.