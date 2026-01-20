Chocolate and candy lovers rejoice! A three-day festival and weekend extravaganza for the whole family is coming up later this month, bringing an irresistibly delicious sugary experience. The Sweetopia Chocolate & Candy Fun festival will entice all ages with masterclasses, chocolate-making workshops, tastes and candy-themed installations.

Organised by Inspired Family Fun, which celebrates its 10th anniversary of family-oriented festivals and activities across Cyprus, this sweet event will take over Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre from January 30 to February 1.

Across its three days, Sweetopia invites all chocolate lovers on a delightful journey of knowledge and flavour. Visitors will have the chance to explore the history and journey of chocolate, uncover its secrets and taste different varieties.

Live demonstrations and engaging masterclasses will take place in the venue’s theatre, with the participation of the Cyprus Chefs Association and other chocolate experts, offering valuable techniques and inspiration for both young and old.

Impressive installations inspired by caramel and chocolate create the ultimate backdrop for unforgettable photos: from the colourful hot-air balloon and the swing among candy floss clouds, to the sweet planetarium and the iconic marshmallow pool. The experience will also include creative workshops in chocolate, cookies and doughnuts for children, a spectacular chocolate fountain, and a sweet market by La Galerie Patisserie.

Tickets are priced at €8 for adults and €6 for children under 12, and they include participation in the demonstrations, masterclasses, installations and photo spots. €1 from every ticket will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House to help keep families with hospitalised children together.

Additional token-based activities include the chocolate fountain, chocolate, cookie and doughnut workshops, as well as the purchase of chocolate and sweets. If it is an indulgently good and sweet family weekend you are looking for, Sweetopia seems to have all the answers.

Sweetopia Chocolate & Candy Fun

Family-friendly candy event with chocolate demonstrations, candy-making masterclasses and workshops, chocolate fountains, installations and photo spots. January 30-31, February 1. Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre, Nicosia. Friday: 10am-8pm. Saturday and Sunday: 10am-8pm. €8 for adults, €6 for children under 12. https://www.inspiredfamilyfun.com/sweetopia