Two babies aged seven months received cochlear implants at the hearing implants centre of Nicosia general hospital on Tuesday.

The procedures were completed safely and mark a significant development in paediatric ear surgery.

The centre has adopted the latest international guidelines, reducing the minimum age for implantation from nine to six months.

Early implantation provides critical development of speech, communication and social integration in early years.

The surgeries required advanced organisation, specialised expertise and modern infrastructure.

The centre has the necessary equipment and trained personnel to ensure safe procedures and optimal clinical outcomes.

The operations involved coordinated work between anaesthesiologists, audiologists, paediatricians and specialised nursing staff, from diagnosis through surgery and postoperative monitoring.