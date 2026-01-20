Trade union Isotita’s police branch on Tuesday called on its members from all branches to join the protest over the recently announced police reform to be held outside the House on Wednesday.

“The unilateral decision of the police leadership, to impose (…) the transition from the 12×36 to 11×37 schedule from January 1 is not a simple official regulation. It is a direct, blatant and premeditated attack on the core of the rule of law, on the hierarchy of rules and on the fundamental labor rights of hundreds of police officers who selflessly serve our country and society,” the union said.

Referring to the plans as a “violent intensification of work”, the union alleged that the amendments were far from necessary and constituted a “a dismantling of decades of achievements.”

Isotita went on to say the reform disregarded the provisions of the police law, mandating the terms of service, hours of duty and days off, which are regulated exclusively by Council of Ministers.

“[The police leadership has] usurped legislative power, blatantly violating the principle of the separation of powers, the constitution, international conventions and general principles of administrative law,” the union continued.

It warned that by reducing annual rest days off from 19.5 to just 4 days and 7.5 hours, the new regulations cut officers’ crucial time for recovery and rest.

“It obliges officers to take an additional 3.18 days of unpaid work per year [constituting] an unjustified enrichment of the state at the expense of those who daily put their lives and physical integrity at risk for the safety of us all,” Isotita said.

The union alleged that police chief Themistos Arnaoutis’ plans “leave no room for tolerance, appeasement or compromise”.

Isotita reiterated that a request for the revocation of the amendments has been filed with the administrative court.

“However, the legal battle needs our resounding and massive voice on the street. We call on all members of Isotita from all branches, without exception, to give a massive, dynamic and decisive presence to the protest event that will take place on Wednesday outside the House (…),” the union said, warning that the police reform may open the door for similar attacks on workers’ rights in other branches.

The police chief’s presentation of police reform at the end of 2025 was met with harsh criticism by both unions and the Cyprus Police Association (CPA).

The groups referred to the plans as “a blatant circumvention of labour institutions with unprecedented practices and tactics” and threatened strike action if the plans were not reconsidered.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris had intervened in the dispute soon after it broke out, appealing to the police officers’ “sense of responsibility” and calling on the unions to tone down their outrage and initiating a meeting on the matter.

Head of Isotita’s police branch Nikos Loizides later complained that the union had been informed by Fitiris that he was unable to interfere with the police chief’s directives.

“Unfortunately, this does not satisfy us,” he said, adding that it appeared the position of President Nikos Christodoulides aligned with the reform. “It seems the president was informed and approved the decision to reduce police officers’ rest days.”