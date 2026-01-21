Preparations for the region’s biggest celebration of Advertising and Communication have already begun. The organising committee has already been set up and, as always, will strive to exceed expectations, in order to raise the bar for the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association’s (CCAA’s) biggest event.

Carob Awards 2026 Organising Committee:

Chair:

Marianna Zervidou – Head of Strategy & Creative Gnomi Integrated Communications

Members:

Andreas Pavlou – Managing Director, Delema McCann

Maria Christodoulou – Executive Director, RedWolf Ogilvy

Spyros Lavranos – Managing Director, United Brains

Stalo Kyriakou – Account Director, Action Global Communications.

Christos Skordis – Brand Leader TBWA\Entelia

“This is the most important opportunity for collaboration and mutual appreciation among the leading players in the field of communications. The entire market is working in concert to raise the level of the local industry, something we all want – advertisers and advertisers alike,” noted Chair Zervidou.

“This is a rapidly evolving field, thanks in part to technology, in which the possibilities are multiplying at an impressive rate,” she continued.

“That is why the Carob Awards always have surprises in store, exceptional work, and an unforgettable evening for everyone involved. I urge everyone, therefore, to start selecting their work and preparing for this wonderful Carob Awards experience, which belongs to and is deserved by all of us.”

The Carob Awards are being held for the fourth time and aim to highlight the most creative works in the field of Advertising and Communication in Cyprus.

Works that were presented for the first time in Cyprus and/or other countries between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2026, will be eligible to participate in the Carob Awards 2026.

The ceremony is expected to take place in October 2026.