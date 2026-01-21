A police officer in the British Bases has been awarded the King’s Overseas Territory Police Medal as part of the New Year’s Honours announced earlier this month, the SBA authorities said on Wednesday.

Dhekelia-based officer temporary superintendent Marcos Petrou, who joined the force three decades ago as a 25-year-old, described the honour as a “lovely surprise” and said it was great to be recognised for his work.

“I found out on December 30 and I obviously felt a great deal of pride. After 30 years, to have my efforts recognised in this way of course a great honour and I thank those that put me forward for it,” he added.

Petrou has worked in almost every role within the force and he feels that experience has helped him develop as an officer.

“I have been given an enormous amount of support to progress in my career,” he continued. “I am extremely grateful for that as it has allowed me to grow and better myself in a number of different roles.”

But despite his pride in receiving the prestigious award, he was also quick to pay tribute to the police officers he has worked with over the past 30 years.

“While I am fortunate enough to be the person receiving this award, it was only made possible by the SBA police family that I am a part of.

“Over the years, I have worked with many great officers and I must thank them all for their hard work, as without them, this would not have been possible.”