Just before the weekend arrives, an evening of contemporary Cypriot music makes its appearance. Ready to enchant Paphos audiences this Friday, the TratSik String Quartet takes over the Attikon Multicultural Space for one night only.

Formed in 2017 with the aim of bringing contemporary Cypriot music closer to a wider audience, the quartet brings classical music to venues where this genre is rarely heard. Continuing its mission to offer a different kind of listening experience, their upcoming concert will include pieces by Alexandros Darna, Andys Skordis, Andreas Papapetrou, Aris Antoniadis and Dimitris Tsoukas

The evening’s repertoire and its compositions draw on material from Cyprus’ traditional music, using melodies, rhythms and motifs that are creatively transformed into new, independent works of contemporary music. Giorgos Chatzigeorgiou and Spyros Spyrou on the violin, Nikolas Efthymiou on the viola and Doros Zissimos are getting ready to perform live and with free admission.

TratSik String Quartet

live concert by Cypriot quartet. January 23. Attikon Multicultural Space, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free admission