The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it has accepted the listing of new Cyprus government treasury bills following an auction held earlier this month.

According to the announcement, the Cyprus Stock Exchange accepted the admission to trading of 21,600 thirteen-week Cyprus government treasury bills, issued as first issue, series 2026, with a maturity period running from January 23, 2026 to April 24, 2026.

Each treasury bill carries a nominal value of €1,000, bringing the total value of the issue to €21.6 million.

The treasury bills arose from an auction conducted on January 19, 2026, and their admission was approved in line with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

At the same time, the exchange confirmed the simultaneous admission of the treasury bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry.

The issue date was set as January 23, 2026, which also marks the start of trading.

The treasury bills will be traded on the bond market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange, under the trading code TB13A26, while the ISIN code assigned to the issue is CY0241390810.

The exchange clarified that the treasury bills do not bear any interest, reflecting their short-term nature.

Trading will commence on Friday, January 23, 2026, providing investors with immediate access to the new government securities.