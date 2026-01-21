Keve backs expanded Minds in Cyprus push for global talent

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the Minds in Cyprus programme will return this year with an expanded international footprint, building on strong early momentum in attracting highly skilled Cypriots back to the country.

The chamber said the initiative, which was first launched in 2025 as part of the government’s action plan for the repatriation of talent, has already generated significant interest among Cypriot professionals living abroad.

According to the chamber, the programme has resonated with highly skilled Cypriot professionals in the diaspora, reinforcing the view that targeted incentives and direct engagement can help reverse long-standing brain drain trends.

The chamber said the return of Minds in Cyprus in 2026 reflects growing confidence in the programme’s ability to connect Cypriot companies with experienced professionals willing to consider returning home.

For 2026, the initiative will be promoted through a series of three major international events, aimed at showcasing government incentives and employment opportunities in Cyprus.

The events are scheduled to take place in New York and San Francisco in March 2026, followed by Athens or Thessaloniki in June 2026, and concluding in the United Kingdom in October 2026, the chamber said.

During these events, representatives of the Cyprus Presidency are expected to present the government’s action plan, outlining incentives designed to support the return and reintegration of skilled Cypriots.

At the same time, the chamber said the events will allow Cypriot firms to engage directly with professionals abroad, explore recruitment prospects and assess longer-term repatriation opportunities.

The chamber encouraged businesses interested in participating to express their interest early, stressing that strong private sector involvement is essential for the programme’s success.

The renewed push comes as fresh data points to growing demand for such initiatives among Cypriots overseas.

Earlier this week, MPs were told that more than 600 Cypriot nationals living abroad have already expressed interest in returning to work in Cyprus under the broader government incentive plan linked to Minds in Cyprus.

A spokesperson for the finance ministry said that over 600 applications had been submitted through the official platform since the measures were announced, describing the response as evidence of the plan’s effectiveness.

“The response shows that there is a strong pool of Cypriots abroad who are willing to return if the right conditions are in place,” the spokesperson said.

The incentive framework includes tax relief measures designed to make relocation more attractive for skilled workers.

Under the current system, individuals who worked abroad for three consecutive years for a non-resident employer can receive a 20 per cent exemption on their first employment income in Cyprus, capped at €8,550 per year for a period of seven tax years.

That provision is due to expire in 2027, prompting the government to table a revised bill aimed at expanding and improving the incentives.

The proposed legislation would increase the exemption to 25 per cent of income, with an annual cap of €25,000, for individuals who lived outside Cyprus for seven consecutive years and earned more than €30,000 annually.

For those holding recognised academic qualifications, only three years of work abroad would be required, while those without such qualifications would need seven years.

An additional 50 per cent exemption is proposed for individuals who lived outside Cyprus for 15 years and earned more than €55,000 annually.

The proposals have sparked debate, with representatives of the bar association warning of potential fairness issues between returning professionals and those who remained in Cyprus.

“These incentives must be carefully balanced to ensure social fairness and real economic benefit,” representatives of the bar association said.

Despite the debate, the chamber said Minds in Cyprus remains a crucial tool for linking policy with real labour market needs.

Beyond tax incentives, the initiative also includes a centralised online platform, launched in September 2025, offering practical guidance on healthcare, education, public services, research funding and entrepreneurship support.

The platform also matches high-skilled job seekers with vacancies from partner companies in Cyprus, reinforcing the chamber’s view that sustainable repatriation depends on quality jobs and long-term prospects.