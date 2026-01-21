Iranian state television reported on Monday that a total of 3,117 people had been killed in a major anti-government protest movement that was brutally suppressed, citing the Iranian War Veterans and Martyrs Foundation. Meanwhile, a security body linked to the Iranian Interior Ministry put the death toll from recent unrest in Iran at the same level, according to official media.

Among the dead, 2,427, including members of the security forces, are considered “martyrs” according to the Islamic meaning of the term, as they were “innocent” victims, the television added, citing a statement from the Foundation.

According to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), whose figures are cited by the UN, at least 3,428 protesters have been killed, but the toll may even exceed 20,000.