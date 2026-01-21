Demetra Holdings Plc concluded the purchase of another 5,400 of its own shares at a price of 1.56 cents during a trading session held on January 20.

This transaction was carried out pursuant to the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, this action was taken in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.

The firm utilised the services of the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd, more commonly known as CISCO, to facilitate the purchases on the market.

According to the specific trading data provided for the session on January 20, 2026, the first transaction involved the acquisition of 587 shares at a price of 1.56 cents.

A second, larger transaction was also completed on the same day, involving the purchase of 4,813 shares at the identical price of 1.56 cents.

These two trades combined to reach a total volume of 5,400 shares for the duration of the session.

The company confirmed that the weighted average price for the entirety of the day’s buyback activity remained steady at 1.56 cents per share.

The own shares buyback programme represents a continuation of the company’s strategy as authorised by its shareholders earlier in the year.