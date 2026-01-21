Two pensioners, aged 73 and 66, living in Aradippou reported that an unknown man threatened them with a knife and stole an undisclosed sum of money from them, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm on Tuesday when the suspect forcibly entered their home after knocking to be let in, threatened them with knife and then made off with the cash and their mobile phones.

Although they were not injured, the couple were taken to Larnaca general hospital as a precaution.

The phones were later found near their house.