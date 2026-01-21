Several mountain roads in the Troodos area remain slippery due to persisting cold weather and landslides, the police said on Wednesday.

Although the roads remain open, drivers are advised to exercise particular caution when travelling in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, landslides were reported on the following roads: Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kampi, Kykkos-Tsakkistras, Kampos-Orounta and Orounta-Kato Pyrgos.

Meanwhile, several other roads were affected by frost, causing slippery conditions: Prodromou-Lemythou, Prodromos-Platres, Kakopetria-Pinewood-Pedoulas and Kakopetria-Karvounas.

On Wednesday morning, the snow depth in Chionistra, Cyprus’ highest point, stood at 22 centimetres.