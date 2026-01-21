Galatasaray earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against visitors Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Marcos Llorente’s own goal cancelled out Giuliano Simeone’s early header.

The result leaves Atletico eighth in the standings with 13 points, keeping them in contention for a top-eight finish and direct qualification to the round of 16.

Galatasaray, currently 16th on 10 points, remain in the hunt for a knockout playoff spot.

Atletico took the lead after four minutes with Simeone powering home a close-range header from a counter attack, but Galatasaray equalised in the 21st minute when Llorente inadvertently turned a cross by Roland Sallai into his own net.