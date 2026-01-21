The Cyprus Institute for Demographic and Migration Policy has condemned the violent incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in central Larnaca, warning that such events pose a threat to public safety.

“This new incident confirms that organised crime in Cyprus has become more brazen and has surpassed all previous limits,” the institute said referring to the brawl and shooting near Larnaca police headquarters.

The organisation expressed “particular concern” that the ongoing rise in violence and crime “constitutes a bomb at the foundations of the public sense of security and limits trust in the state which is tasked with ensuring it”.

According to its statement, this incident is part of a broader pattern in which a significant number of recent serious crimes, including organised crime, drug trafficking and armed violence, have reportedly involved foreign nationals, some without legal residence status.

“These data demonstrate that uncontrolled illegal immigration is no longer just a humanitarian or administrative issue, but also a serious internal security issue,” it added.

The institute called on authorities to take immediate action, urging increased police patrols in Larnaca and nationwide, full enforcement of expulsion laws against foreign offenders, and a national strategy against organised crime.

It also highlighted recent legislation enabling swift deportation of third-country nationals involved in crimes and stressed the need for international police cooperation alongside integration policies to prevent social exclusion, while noting that “integration does not cancel obligations” to follow the law.