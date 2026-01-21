Foreign powers including Israel and the United States have intervened in the nationwide protests in Iran, the Iranian embassy in Cyprus said on Wednesday, echoing reports from government agencies Tehran.

Foreign violence was blamed for attacks on first aid services, damage to mosques, banks, governmental buildings, fire engines and ambulances, with the embassy adding that more than 1,300 weapons were seized from “terrorist groups.”

“The involvement of the United States and the Israeli regime in facilitating these acts is clear and admissible,” it said.

It emphasised that the protesters had taken to the streets in response to the economic situation and that “the authorities worked directly with union representatives and economic activists to address their concerns.”

The embassy said that the protests initially remained peaceful, but escalated “as new elements became involved”, leading to widespread acts of public disorder and vandalism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this terrorist campaign a direct continuation of the Twelve Day War, the joint US-Israeli military aggression against Iran in June 2025,” the embassy said.

Insisting that the protesters remained largely unarmed in the beginning, the embassy alleged “armed terrorist elements” equipped with firearms joined the protests later-on, targeting both civilians and security personnel.

“Over 80 per cent of the population expressed the desire for the unrest to end and for the rioters and lawbreakers to be held accountable,” the embassy said, adding that “only around 30 per cent attributed the events primarily to domestic economic issues, while more than 70 per cent identified foreign incitement as the main cause.”