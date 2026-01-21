The police seized a large quantity of untaxed tobacco following a search at a residential property in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out after the police received a tip-off regarding ingoing packages to the property.

The search took place in the presence of the property’s 69-year-old male owner.

Officers discovered and seized 124 boxes of heated cigarettes, 1,128 boxes of cigarettes, and 3,675 grams of loose cigarette tobacco.

The man was arrested and then taken, along with the seized items, to the Nicosia customs department for further investigation.

He is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Thursday.