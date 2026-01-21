Londa Residences, the seafront development reviving the iconic Londa Hotel, is progressing at full speed and remains the only residential project currently available directly on Limassol’s beachfront. On schedule for completion in spring 2026, the contemporary, high-end residential project is setting new benchmarks for luxury seafront living in Cyprus.

Situated in the desirable Germasogeia area, Londa Residences enjoys a prime central location, with uninterrupted sea views and rare beachfront positioning. The development offers one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes across three distinct collections: The Residences Collection, The Garden Collection and The Penthouse Collection.

Each of these spacious residences offers panoramic sea views, top-tier architectural design and a full suite of five-star hotel-style amenities and services. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a grand lobby, gym, spa, swimming pool and private beach, as well as complete management and concierge services.

The transformation of the Londa Hotel into Londa Residences represents a tribute to the legacy of the hospitality landmark. The development will preserve the distinct identity and timeless style of the Hotel, elevating it into a residential experience that meets the highest international standards.

Construction is currently at an advanced stage, with key milestones for the building structure and core formation already completed. Meanwhile, buyer interest has been exceptionally strong since the early design phase. Most residences have already been sold, reflecting both the market’s confidence and the strong appeal of the project.

“We are seeing a diverse mix of buyers, including Cypriot and international investors, professionals seeking permanent residence in Limassol, and purchasers looking for a luxury holiday home with strong resale value and long-term returns,” explained Marios Hannides, Director of Sales at Londa Residences. “The strength of the Londa brand and the project’s prime beachfront location have significantly enhanced its appeal.”

Prices currently start from €860,000 for one-bedroom lateral sea-view apartments, with remaining two- and three-bedroom beachfront residences among the most sought-after options. At the top of the range are the exclusive penthouses and duplex residences.

As one of Cyprus’ most high-profile residential developments, Londa Residences offers far more than luxury seafront homes in the heart of Limassol. It delivers an effortless, resort-inspired lifestyle defined by privacy, an unmatched location and world-class services.

To arrange a private viewing or for more information on the last available apartments for sale, please visit: londa-residences.com