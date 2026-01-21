Jasmine and roses. That is what the next concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will be filled with, bringing their soft aromas to Pallas Theatre on January 30. The orchestra, along with Spotlight Productions, will host the Of Jasmine and Roses concert, taking Nicosia listeners on a musical journey that unites contemporary Cypriot creation with the timeless epics of tradition.

Featured in the evening’s repertoire is the symphonic poem Khirokitia and Levantin – small suite for orchestra by Giorgos Karvellos, which will converse with newer compositions by Alex Panayi, Christina Georgiou, Savvas Savva and Michalis Christodoulides, illuminating the evolution of Cyprus’ musical identity.

Also to be performed are songs such as Four Young Men, Triantafylleni, The Girl from Tilliria, and The Song of St George, which are set to evoke moments of struggle, resistance, love and folk wisdom. The concert’s contemporary works, such as Under the Same Sky, Thrown Away Dreams, In a Suit and a Tie, and In the Fire, will convey personal and collective narratives of a land that continues to move forward with dignity and a steadfast belief in its ideals.

Centred on the jasmine and the rose – symbols of memory, sensitivity and resilience – the concert weaves a vivid and moving portrait of the Cypriot soul, honouring both its past and its living creative spirit. An ensemble of local sopranos, musicians and conductors will come together for this event, which is held under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026.

Of Jasmine and Roses

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert. January 30. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €13-18. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy