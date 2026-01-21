Soon, nature will blossom, offering us fragrant gifts. Yet even now, in the sunny and crisp Cypriot winter, there is still plenty of richness to enjoy outdoors. Cyherbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth in Avgorou village knows this well, as it cultivates herbal gardens and green fields of native Cyprus plants.

Always on a mission to bring visitors closer to nature, the park has an exciting series of herbal workshops and events this January and February. Here’s what you can do at CyHerbia this winter.

Coming up next is the Personalised Tea Blending Workshop on Sunday, where you can create your own herbal tea blend to take home using a wide selection of herbs. This workshop costs €15 and includes the park entrance ticket. Different activities are priced at different costs, depending on the event’s needs.

On January 31, a Complimentary Tea Tasting will be held from 9am to 4pm as well as a Soap, Bath Bomb & Candle Workshop. These activities require no booking, simply attend the next available slot.

As February arrives, the month’s events begin with a Rosemary Essential Oil Distillation on Sunday 1, showing the process of rosemary essential oil distillation, alongside soap, bath bomb and candle workshops that will again be available throughout the day.

A foraging seminar and educational woodland walk will take place on multiple dates in February, with slots in English and Greek. Herbalist and CyHerbia founder Miranda Tringis will take visitors on an immersive walk to discover the edible wild greens of Cyprus. The workshop will show people how to recognise them in nature, understand their health benefits, and explore how they are traditionally prepared and cooked.

Titled the Wild Greens of Cyprus, the event will take place on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, at 11.30pm-1pm for English-speakers and 2pm-3.30pm for Greek-speakers. The activity is priced at €20 and includes the seminar, a free-book, tastings made with wild greens, herbal tea and a Q&A.

On February 21 and 22 there will be more tea tastings and a Natural Cosmetics workshops while on February 23, CyHerbia will put on a unique Green Monday celebration with traditional games, outdoor activities for all ages and a vegan buffet!

Nature-themed events and workshops at CyHerbia

Tea tastings, tea blends, candle workshops, foraging seminars and more. throughout January and February. More details and bookings at www.cyherbia.com