The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has that it will host the Money Conference 2026 in Nicosia next month.

The even will bring together investors and financial leaders to discuss market trends and alternative investment opportunities.

The conference will take place for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting what the organisers described as sustained interest in high-level discussion around financial markets and investment strategies.

The event is being organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Top Kinisis Conferences and Events.

The conference is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2026 at the Hilton Nicosia.

Organisers said the 2026 edition is expected to attract strong participation from both local and international stakeholders.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of speakers from Cyprus and abroad, drawn from across the financial and investment landscape.

“Money Conference 2026 Market Outlook & Alternative Investment Solutions” will serve as the central theme of the conference, they said.

The conference will focus on global economic prospects and the steadily growing importance of alternative investments in modern portfolios.

According to the organisers, particular attention will be paid to private equity, private credit, real assets and digital assets as areas of increasing interest among investors.

The gathering is expected to bring together investors, senior executives from the financial services sector and market experts, creating a platform for in-depth discussion.

The stated aim of the conference is to analyse international trends and identify investment opportunities at a global level.

Organisers said the forum is designed to encourage dialogue between decision-makers and specialists at a time of heightened uncertainty and rapid transformation in global markets.

Those interested in attending have been invited to register their interest through the official conference channels.