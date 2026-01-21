The Tax Department’s IT systems will be offline this weekend for scheduled upgrades, from Friday at 3pm until Monday at 9am.

According to the department the disruption will affect Tax For All, the Tax Portal, TAXISnet, and the Overdue Debts section of the government portal (gov.cy).

The department urged the public not to attempt any transactions during this period, even if temporary access appears possible.

It apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation.