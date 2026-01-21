A slate of projects worth €595,150 is set to be rolled out across the Polis Chrysochous municipality and its municipal districts, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

The initiatives aim to create authentic experiences while upgrading the area’s tourism product, boosting the local economy and improving residents’ quality of life.

According to the municipality, the initiatives are designed to highlight the distinct character of each district, as well as the region’s natural and cultural heritage and local identity, offering visitors what it described as meaningful experiences.

The works span a wide range of actions across the municipality’s districts, emphasising landscaping, urban improvements and cultural touches to enhance visitor appeal and local amenities.

Key efforts include installing urban equipment like benches, bins and lighting in parks and playgrounds; adding mosaic icons, cladding, railings, flower beds, tree plantings, and irrigation systems; reconstructing water fountains and building viewpoints; and creating accessible features such as wooden walkways for the disabled.

Some districts will also gain digital boosts, with a mobile app and website in Neo Chorio and a digital map in Droushia. These come alongside welcome signs and landmarks like “I Love Neo Chorio”, plus maintenance of existing structures.

This is within the framework of the deputy tourism ministry’s grant scheme for the revitalisation of rural, mountainous, marginal and remote areas.

The municipality expressed its gratitude to the deputy ministry for its support and cooperation, saying it plays a decisive role in the sustainable development of the area as well as its appeal as a tourist destination year-round.