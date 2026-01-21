Demonstrating its long-standing commitment to supporting sport, Petrolina participated in the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon for the first time. The event took place on January 18, 2026, with Petrolina sponsoring the “Petrolina 10km Energy Race”.

The Petrolina Energy Team, the Company’s volunteer team made up of employees, petrol station owners and their families, took part in the Cablenet 5km Corporate Race, reinforcing Petrolina’s commitment to teamwork, active participation and community engagement.

In addition, at its booth under the slogan “Refuel your energy”, Petrolina offered runners and visitors fresh lemonade and commemorative gifts, creating a welcoming meeting point that enhanced the social character of the event.

Elena Nikolaou, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, congratulated runners, participants and organisers.

“Petrolina has a long-standing commitment to supporting major sporting events that promote the values of sport and fair play,” she said. “Through our participation in the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, as the race sponsor of the Petrolina 10km Energy Race, and through the presence of the Petrolina Energy Team, we actively contribute to a sporting event that highlights the city of Nicosia, showcases Cyprus internationally and supports the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.”

For Petrolina, sport is one of the fundamental pillars of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, embodying the values of integrity, teamwork, discipline and dedication.