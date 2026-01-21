The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) this week announced that the investment compartment Argus New Energy Subfund 1 of the AIF Argus New Energy Fund AIF V.C.I.C. Limited is dissolved and put into liquidation.

This decision has been taken as a result of the total redemption of its units, in accordance with the relevant article of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

The dissolution of the investment compartment of the AIF was communicated to the regulator by its external manager, Argus Management Ltd.