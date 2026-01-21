A visual arts exhibition in dialogue with literature is enriching Larnaca’s cultural agenda this weekend as Open Horizons (Anoixtoi Orizontes) opens at POED Larnaca District Office today. Running for four days, until Saturday, the exhibition brings together artists and writers under the curation of art historian Dr Georgios Orphanidis.

Co-organised by POED Larnaca and the Cyprus Writers’ Union, the showcase constitutes a project of cultural recognition, placing primary education teachers at its core as active creators and cultural agents. By highlighting their often unseen artistic and intellectual work, the exhibition serves as a reminder that the role of the educator extends beyond the transmission of knowledge to the shaping of cultural awareness, aesthetic education and critical thinking.

Through this collective act of recognition, the event hopes that new perspectives emerge for a more meaningful dialogue between education and contemporary culture, laying the foundations for future collaborations that can strengthen creativity, innovation and the social role of the school.

Taking part with visual artworks are Rodoula Yasemi, Elpida Giannettidou Elia, Myro Zeka, Georgia Theodoridou, Marilena Kiagia, Ifigeneia Krambi, Evgenia Konstantinou, Andreas Kosta, Ioanna Papantoniou, Eirini Pavlou, Gabriella Foka and Maria Christodoulou.

Meanwhile, on the literature front, Eleni Artemiou-Fotiadou, Anastasia Gaitanou, Antonis Zarintas, Evgenia Konstantinou, Andreas Kosta, Louiza Mappoura, Georgia Oikonomou, Ioanna Papantoniou, Lefteris Ploutarchou, Theodosia Skouroumouni, Andreas Timotheou, Maria Chatziafxenti, Maria Christodoulou, Maria Chrysostomou and Anonymous exhibit works as well.

Any proceeds from sales will be donated in full to charitable causes.

Open Horizons

Group exhibition by POED Larnaca and the Cyprus Writers’ Union. January 22-24. POED Larnaca District Office (13 Pavlou Liasidi Street, Aradippou), Larnaca. Thursday and Saturday: 9.30am-12pm. Friday: 9.30am-12pm and 4pm-6pm.