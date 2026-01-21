The Pilakoutas Group continues to redefine the concept of adventure, enriching it with a unique sense of luxury. This time, it has created and offered an exciting Defender driving experience, exclusively for owners and fans of the legendary model.

Participants began enjoying the experience with a selected off-road route in authentic natural landscapes. The start took place at Episkopeio and the route ended at Agios Ioannis Malountas. Each stage highlighted the Defender’s top capabilities, combining absolute safety, dynamic driving and direct contact with nature. An experience that perfectly balances adventure and refined luxury.

The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of the all-new Defender 110 Trophy Edition. Its presentation marked its first official appearance in Cyprus. Inspired by iconic off-road competitions such as the Camel Trophy, the model stands out with its Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green colours, special off-road accessories, luxurious Windsor leather interior and distinctive beam engraving. A Defender with pure character, designed for those seeking authentic adventure with style.

Completing the experience was an haute cuisine journey at the exquisite Salt and Fire restaurant. Guests participated in a Grill Masterclass dedicated to the art of open-fire cooking and a Wine Pairing Experience by Vassos Iliadis, designed and executed by a professional sommelier. The guided tasting accurately highlighted the relationship between food and wine, offering a comprehensive, high-level experience.

The day, filled with authenticity, elegance and meaningful experiences, confirmed that the Defender is not just an off-road vehicle, but also a symbol of freedom, adventure and modern lifestyle.

With initiatives such as the Defender Experience, the Pilakoutas Group is elevating the Defender to something much more than a car. The legendary model is a way of life that combines power and aesthetics, promising the daily pleasure of adventure and luxury.