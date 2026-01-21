Trinity Private School warmly invites families to its upcoming Open Day on January 31st, offering an opportunity to experience the school’s Primary and Secondary campuses and learn more about its educational pathways.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to attend open lessons and a school presentation, to get better acquainted with Trinity’s learning environment and teaching approach. Families will learn more about the IB programme, explore bilingual and English education pathways and discover the School’s commitment to student wellbeing.

Guests will also be introduced to Trinity’s range of after-school activities and Trinity Camps, meet teachers and school leaders, and sample the school menu.

Open Day Schedule

🗓 31 January

📍 Primary School: 10.30am–1pm

📍 Secondary School: 1–3pm

Registration is now open at the link found here.

Trinity Private School is dedicated to nurturing confident, compassionate learners and looks forward to welcoming families to its community.

