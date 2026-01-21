An educational workshop aimed at strengthening financial literacy in primary schools will be held on Thursday at the University of Cyprus (UCy), organised by the institution’s corporate social responsibility office.

This initiative is being implemented at a time when Cyprus faces ongoing economic challenges, along with the rise of digital finance. Introducing financial literacy early equips the next generation with invaluable money management skills, arming them to dodge debt traps, master budgeting and secure their future, organisers said.

The event, TOKO in the Classroom, will take place from 8.30am to 1pm at the UCy Ceremony Hall, centring on the children’s tale 70 Toko and a Hole in the Shoe by Maria Loizidou.

Participants will explore practical ways to teach young children key concepts such as saving, budgeting and avoiding unnecessary spending through engaging storytelling.

The workshop is held in collaboration with the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute and the ministry of education.

#UCY #ΕταιρικήΚοινωνικήΕυθύνη #ΧρηματοοικονομικήΠαιδεία #moneyincyprus #χρηματοοικονομική_παιδεία