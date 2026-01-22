Greek lender Alpha Bank on Thursday announced its financial calendar for 2026 outlining key dates for results announcements, dividend distributions, share buybacks and workforce restructuring initiatives.

The bank said it will publish its 2025 financial results on February 27, 2026, with the announcement to be made before the opening of the Athens Stock Exchange session.

Alpha Bank stated that the ex-dividend date for the 2025 financial year has been set for July 1, 2026, subject to the required approvals.

The bank added that dividend payments for the 2025 financial year will begin on July 8, 2026.

Alpha Bank also announced plans for a pre-dividend distribution for the 2026 financial year, signalling an earlier return of capital to shareholders.

The ex-date for the 2026 pre-dividend has been scheduled for November 30, 2026, according to the announcement.

The bank said that payment of the 2026 pre-dividend will commence on December 4, 2026.

It was clarified that all dividend-related dates are subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, following a proposal by the board of directors and clearance from the competent supervisory authorities.

The bank stressed that the proposed pre-dividend distribution and the associated dates are also conditional on the necessary regulatory approvals.

Alpha Bank said that financial results for each reporting period will be announced before the start of trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, with disclosures published on both the bank’s website and the exchange’s website.

The bank added that briefings for institutional investors and analysts will take place via teleconference on the same day as the results announcement.

Alpha Bank stated that it reserves the right to amend the announced dates, provided that investors are informed in a timely manner.

Separately, the bank confirmed further activity under its share buyback programme approved on June 12, 2025, following an earlier announcement made on September 17, 2025.

Alpha Bank said that between January 12, 2026 and January 16, 2026, it purchased 3,098,792 own shares through the Athens Stock Exchange.

The bank stated that the average acquisition price was €3.9391 per share, with a total cost of €12,206,405.72.

Following these transactions, Alpha Bank said it now holds 35,044,372 own shares, representing 1.5136 per cent of its total share capital.

Meanwhile, Alpha Bank (Greece) also announced a new targeted voluntary exit programme as part of the ongoing evolution of its business and operating model.

The programme offers compensation of up to €190,000 for immediate departure or up to €260,000 through a paid sabbatical option, depending on the employee’s choice.

Alpha Bank said the programme is aimed at a limited number of employees with at least six years of service.

The bank explained that the initiative focuses on roles affected by digital transformation, as well as its ongoing plan for process simplification and automation.

Under the programme, employees may opt for immediate departure with compensation of up to €190,000, depending on their role and years of service.

Alternatively, participants may choose a long-term paid sabbatical of two or four years, during which they are not required to provide services to the bank.

During the sabbatical, employees receive 70 per cent or 60 per cent of their gross salary, depending on the duration selected.

The bank said that the maximum total amount payable under the sabbatical option is capped at €260,000.

Additional incentives include a bonus based on role, years of service and social criteria, with an extra uplift of €15,000 per category.

Alpha Bank is also offering a 5 per cent increase in compensation for employees who declare participation during the first week of the programme’s implementation.

For employees aged over 56, the programme provides gross remuneration for a period exceeding three years, covering the time remaining until retirement.

The bank said this arrangement is designed to ensure a smooth and secure transition to retirement.

Employees participating in the programme will retain all favourable terms on existing loans and cards, provided these are serviced normally.

They will also continue to benefit from insurance coverage throughout the sabbatical period, depending on the option selected.

Alongside the exit programme, Alpha Bank said it is strengthening customer service teams through continuous skills upgrade programmes.

The bank added that these initiatives apply both to call centres and the branch network.

Alpha Bank said the strategy is supported by a major investment in technology and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Finally, the bank stated that the objective is to deliver faster and higher-quality service to customers, while aligning its workforce with its long-term digital strategy.