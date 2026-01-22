The Paphos district government organisation (EOA) is on alert, with four crews on standby as extreme weather is expected to strike the region, EOA president Charalambos Pittokopitis said on Thursday.

“If anything arises, we are fully prepared to respond immediately,” Pittokopitis said.

Paphos is expected to experience rain and strong winds today, with the situation being closely monitored by the EOA and local municipalities.

Pittokopitis said that, as of Thursday morning, there were no causes for concern regarding weather-related incidents such as landslides or other reported incidents, assuring that the EOA was ready to intervene in case of emergency.

“The crews of the Paphos emergency response Ttam are on full alert, so that we can respond immediately to any extreme weather or flood phenomenon that may occur,” he stressed.

He appealed to the public to be vigiliant, limit activities to a minimum and urged drivers to drive at low speeds.

“General caution is required from all of us, in order to avoid unpleasant incidents,” he said.

The emergency crews will cover the wider Paphos area, as well as the municipalities of Akamas, Hierokipia and Polis Chrysochous.