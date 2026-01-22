Cablenet recently unveiled its new 5G Unlimited Plans, marking the first major launch in a series of new-generation products designed to transform the way customers experience mobile connectivity in Cyprus.

Designed for a generation that lives, works, and entertains on the move, the new plans offer unlimited DATA, minutes and SMS, delivering complete freedom without compromise. From high-definition streaming and gaming to remote working and daily communication, customers can now enjoy the full power of 5G without limits, at full uninterrupted speeds. That’s right – absolutely no speed throttling and no download limits in any of our plans!

“Customers benefit from our nationwide 5G coverage and capacity while ensuring seamless coexistence with existing 4G services. These deployments enhance overall network speed, responsiveness and capacity, ensuring a consistent, high-quality mobile experience across a wide range of everyday and high-demand use cases,” noted Panayiotis Kouloumbrides, Chief Core Networks Officer.

Starting from just €15 per month, Cablenet’s new portfolio sets a new benchmark for simplicity and value in the mobile market.

“Our customers want simplicity, reliability and complete freedom,” said Ioannis Mavridis, CEO of Cablenet. “With our new 5G Unlimited plans, we have completely reimagined our mobile offerings to deliver exactly that, best-in-class technology, exceptional value and a truly unrestricted digital lifestyle.”

The flagship 5G Unlimited Max plan takes the experience even further, combining premium connectivity with exclusive lifestyle benefits. Customers gain free access to HBO Max and Foody Pro Apps, zero-interest device financing and 200 international minutes to EU destinations, creating one of the most comprehensive mobile propositions in the market.

“We listened closely to what consumers are telling us,” added Mavridis. “They want fewer restrictions, more value and services that simply fit their lives. Our new mobile portfolio delivers all of this in a simple, powerful way.”

Available nationwide across all Cablenet stores and online, the new 5G Unlimited plans represent the first step in Cablenet’s broader product transformation strategy — a roadmap that will continue to roll out new, smarter and more customer-centric services throughout the year.