The mountains are calling! Not simply because Troodos is now snow-covered and the season welcomes cosy cabin stays but because special pop-up BBQ events are coming up, bringing sizzling, smoky aromas. The beloved Brazilian chef Jeffrey Hoffens, who has exploded on social media with his one-off events, has turned open-fire grilling into an experience with his juicy steaks and burgers.

For three weekends in January, February and March, he is leaving the capital, where he is based, and moving to Jubilee Hotel in Troodos to offer unique BBQ events in the mountains. His pop-ups arrive following popular demand and his next event is on Saturday and Sunday, which is already fully booked!

But, more BBQ cooking events will follow on the weekends of February 7 and 8 and March 7 and 8, where chef Hoffens will cook steaks and burgers with his signature fogo taste for meat lovers. The events take place from 12pm to 4pm, feature open-frame grilling and delicious tastes. Due to popular demand, more dates are expected to follow in 2026 yet for now: “Fire, great food and crisp mountain air come together to create the ideal setting for the cold days of winter,” organisers say.

Fogo BBQ

Open-flame grilling, steaks and burgers by chef Jeffrey Hoffens. January 24-25. February 7-8. March 7-8. Jubilee Hotel, Troodos. 12pm-4pm. Reservations needed. Tel: 25-420107