Cyprus-based Columbia Group, a leading integrated maritime, logistics and offshore services company, has announced a strategic expansion into India with the opening of a new office in Mumbai, reinforcing the group’s long-term global growth roadmap.

The new office marks a significant milestone in Columbia Group’s global expansion strategy and reflects its continued investment in strengthening regional hubs that deliver a broad spectrum of maritime and operational services.

In parallel, the group plans to recruit around 220 additional professionals in India, further enhancing its global service capabilities.

This move builds on the success of Columbia Group’s established hub in the Philippines, which supports a wide range of Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) and group-wide operations.

Against this backdrop, the India office is designed to function as a complementary regional centre within Columbia Group’s global network.

Taken together, the two hubs will provide enhanced regional coverage, while at the same time supporting distinct service functions aligned with local market needs.

CSM India will support a wide range of Columbia Group companies and services, including ship management, performance optimisation, digital solutions, travel services, training coordination and operational support.

In doing so, it further reinforces the group’s integrated service offering across the maritime value chain.

Commenting on the expansion, Demetris Chrysostomou, CEO Asia Region at Columbia Group, described the opening of the India office as “both timely and strategic”, noting that it represents the next step in establishing the region as a key global footprint for the group.

The expansion, he added, reflects not only “the important role India plays in the global maritime industry”, but also Columbia Group’s commitment to being closer to its people, partners and clients, delivering services “with proximity, consistency and purpose”.

The new office will function as a regional hub supporting the full spectrum of ship management and operational services, working in close coordination with Columbia Group’s global teams to maintain the highest standards of service delivery, compliance and professional development.

At the same time, the expansion is expected to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen collaboration with regional stakeholders and support long-term talent development initiatives.

Mark O’Neil, CEO and president of Columbia Group, said the expansion demonstrates the group’s commitment to building “resilient and future-ready regional offices” that support its integrated operating model.

By establishing a strong local presence in India, he added, Columbia Group is enhancing its ability to deliver high-quality, end-to-end maritime solutions, while supporting sustainable growth in one of the world’s most important maritime markets.

Overall, the opening of the India office underscores Columbia Group’s continued focus on agility, innovation and people-led growth, as it responds to evolving market demands and strengthens its global platform across maritime, logistics and offshore services.