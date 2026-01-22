The House transport committee began discussion on Thursday of a proposed law aimed at tackling traffic congestion across Cyprus.

The bill, submitted by Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou, seeks to create a comprehensive framework for traffic management, introducing measures such as priority lanes, school protection zones and staggered schedules.

“This proposal aims to bring order where there is chaos today and rules where there are none,” Tsiridou said after the session.

“We have asked all stakeholders to submit their views in writing. The goal is to finally make the first umbrella law in Cyprus that concerns the everyday life of the public, with an emphasis on traffic.”

The debate comes amid growing public concern over worsening congestion, particularly in Limassol, where daily vehicle volumes on the A1 bypass reach up to 96,000 at the Ayios Athanasios junction.

Tsiridou called for a national rethink of transport infrastructure, highlighting high private car usage, inadequate public transport, poor pedestrian facilities and central parking policies as key challenges.

Planned measures under the draft law align with wider urban mobility initiatives, including expanded bus and cycling lanes, park and ride stations, smart traffic lights and additional motorway lanes, with some projects expected to be completed over the next five to ten years.

“The proposed law provides a legal framework for all these measures,” Tsiridou said.

“It is designed to reduce congestion and enhance road safety.”

The committee will continue deliberations, inviting further submissions from stakeholders before the bill is brought to a parliamentary vote.