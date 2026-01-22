The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has notified Cypriot businesses that Sicindustria will be organising the SiciliaWine 2026 mission later this year.

The mission will take place in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network, whose representative and coordinator in Cyprus is the local chamber of commerce, along with the Agrifood Sector Group.

The initiative is further supported by Unioncamere Sicilia, which is the Association of Chambers of Commerce of Sicily.

This introductory event aims to bring together Sicilian producers with international buyers who are actively seeking suppliers for wine, olive oil, and grains.

The organisers stated that it is a unique opportunity to create new business contacts in a time-efficient and cost-effective manner.

Meetings will take place in a specially designed area and must be arranged in advance through the official online platform.

The event is scheduled to take place in Chiusa Sclafani, Palermo, between March 20, 2026 and March 23, 2026.

Interested parties must complete their registration by the deadline of March 09, 2026.

Participation is open to a wide range of international buyers, including importers, purchasing managers from organised retail, distributors, agents, and supermarkets.

The invitation also extends to representatives from the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, delicatessen and specialty food retailers, and organic food shops.

Catering services, fast food chains, coffee shop bars, and online food retail services are also encouraged to participate alongside wholesalers and other industry professionals.

Selected international buyers can benefit from a fully subsidised trip and accommodation through the Hosted Buyers programme.

This package includes round-trip tickets to and from Sicily as well as three nights of accommodation in a four-star hotel.

The programme further covers airport transfers and a working lunch during the scheduled business meetings.

Organisers added that the package includes support for company visits and full assistance before, during, and after the event.

Applications will be evaluated individually and must be approved by Sicindustria and the Association of Chambers of Commerce of Sicily.

The approval process will be based on specific criteria such as the registration date, annual turnover, and the year the company was founded.

The authorities will also consider the purchasing power of the applicant and the specific types of products they are interested in.

It was noted that participating buyers must possess decision-making authority within their respective companies.

The mission is designed to highlight the diverse offerings of Sicilian producers to the global market.

Further information and registration details have been made available through the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus.