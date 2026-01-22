The Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus is inviting Cypriot small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in upcoming informative webinars organised by the EU Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation on January 21, 2026.

This initiative is funded by the European Union and aims to provide specialised information on key Japanese markets along with practical guidance for European businesses.

As part of the About Japan webinar series, the EU Japan Centre will host free online sessions throughout January 2026.

One specific session, titled About Japan Series 263, will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, between 10:30 and 11:30 Central European Time.

This particular webinar will focus exclusively on food distribution channels in Japan.

The session is designed to cover market access routes, distribution models, and key parameters for agri-food and food processing businesses.

Participation in the seminar is entirely free of charge for interested companies.

Businesses wishing to attend are required to register through the official portal provided by the centre.

Participants who already hold an account on the EU Japan Centre website should log in before registering for one or more seminars.

New users are required to create a free account, and once the account is validated, the registration for the seminars can be completed.

These webinars are considered particularly useful for small and medium-sized enterprises that wish to gain practical market knowledge and explore business opportunities in Japan.

The programme continues to support European firms in navigating the complexities of international trade outside of the single market.