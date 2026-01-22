Vlassides has put varieties from Greece to good use

Sophoces Vlassides is a prominent winemaker in Cyprus and owner of Vlassides Winery in Limassol’s Koilani. He is known for his innovative approach to winemaking, using both indigenous and international varieties. He continuously pushes the boundaries of traditional winemaking practices through various technological advancements and sustainable methods.

Since 1998 he has been in the driving force at Vlassides Winery. One of the true joys of visiting the winery is the opportunity to discover an incredible diversity of wines. While Shiraz may be the undisputed star of the winery, and surely the variety that established Sophocles, he has also mastered a wide range of other varietals, both local and international.

He did not hide his admiration for two of Greece’s indigenous quality varieties – Assyrtiko and Agiorgitiko. From the Cyclades, Assyrtiko is a classy white variety and one of the greatest varieties in the region. It produces dry white wines, some of which are aged in oak, in addition to a number of sweet wines made from sundried grapes. It can grow in hot and dry climatic conditions, just like Cyprus, while keeping the high alcohol in balance with its crisp acidity.

Agiorgitiko is a red grape variety that is elegant, fresh and intense. It produces a large range of styles, from refreshing rosés, delicious young dry reds or aged in oak to concentrated sweet wines.

Vlassides has been flirting with the idea of planting Assyrtiko for a few years as he believes it is one of the best in the world and not only suits Cyprus’ poor soil but can withstand the hot climate and drought. He is amazed how at such high temperatures Assyrtiko has high acidity, much needed for enhancing freshness in white wine. If it thrives in Santorini, why not Cyprus? Hence, the venture started in 2016 with a single vineyard planted with Assyrtiko. The Cypriot sandy-limestone soil gives the Assyrtiko grape characteristics that allow the creation of a mature white wine that remains for two years in the bottle but can develop its personality by further ageing.

2021 Vlassides Winery, Assyrtiko, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13.5%

The first release features the signature beautiful light-yellow colour with a zippy acidity and distinctive mineral taste. 80% in stainless steel and 20% fermented and aged in oak for seven months. In the 2021 vintage there are stronger oak notes than the younger vintages, in addition to a full spectrum of flavours from melon, green pear and lime to yellow plum and apricots, vanilla with a variety of Mediterranean flowers and herbs all framed in ash notes. Pairs delightfully with lean fish and shellfish. Available only from the winery

2022 Vlassides Winery, Pelagitis, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 13.5

Take a sip, and you will see exactly why Assyrtiko is known as the answer to Chablis. Bone dry, crisp, salty, fresh and aromatic. This is a perfect first step into the new world of white wines in Cyprus. Light-yellow colour, less intense aromas than 2021, one sniff and you will discover wild aromas of meadow flower and yellow orchard fruit and citrus backed by a heavy dose of minerality, honey and some oaky notes. Divine with oysters. €19

2023 Vlassides Winery, Pelagitis, P.G.I. Lemesos ABV 13%

Rich and intense with a pale yellow colour. The nose has pure floral aromas with ginger spices and delicate notes of green apple, pear and apricot, ripe citrus, mandarin, lime and grapefruit, lemon zest, Indian tonic and smoke. Marvellously ripe grapes have given this wine a crispy and rich mouthfeel with a mineral and chalky character. Pairs wonderfully with seafood and crispy salads. Available soon

Lys is the lion in ancient Greek and the symbol of Nemea, the region where the red variety Agiorgitiko comes from. The soil and climate at the Kilani vineyards are remarkably similar to the mountainous Nemea, allowing the Agiorgitiko grape to flourish. The Lys matures for 12 months in barrel and three years in bottles.

2015 Vlassides Winery Agiorgitiko, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 15%

Medium-bodied, dry Agiorgitiko from Koilani and Omodhos, with a firm weight and structured tannins. Primary aromas of blackcurrant, tertiary earthy aromas, cherry raisins, preserved red berries, dry flowers, dark chocolate and a hint of warming spice, along with leather and tobacco, with a rich, layered palate. At 15.5% alcohol, it has solid ageing potential through 2030, developing depth while retaining its freshness. Pair it with roast pork to highlight its dark fruit and spice, or lamb kebabs to complement its structured, savoury character. Available only from the winery

2020 Vlassides Winery Lys, Agiorgitiko, P.G.I Lemesos ABV 15.5%

Garnet red colour, barrel aged Agiorgitiko that spent 12 months in French oak barrels bottled unfiltered and aged further for three years in bottle before release. The colour has a mature warmth on the rim, and there are warming aromatics too, a velvety, plush depth of coffee and tobacco spice, blackcurrants and raspberries all ripe and mellow. In the mouth the spice powers through, very tangy and peppery over a raft of black fruits. Brisk tannins, a keen edge of plum skin, dry acidity, for a gastronomic and impressive wine at the price. €24

2021 Vlassides Winery Lys, Agiorgitiko, P.G.I. Lemesos ABV 14.4%

It has a dense black-red colour and aromas of red fruits, raspberry, plum and cherry, which alternate harmoniously with notes of cedar, spices, vanilla, dark chocolate and nutmeg. Mouth filling, suave and hedonistic with firm tannins, yet feminine in character. It is rich on the palate with a very good structure and an intensely fruity, long finish. The ageing potential is at least 15 years. Pairs well with grilled and roast meats with spicy sauces, beef tenderloin and fatty cheese. €24