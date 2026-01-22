In a few days, Cyprus will host a particularly important institutional event for the future of democracy and civil society in Europe.

CARDET, in collaboration with the Commissioner for Citizens, will hold the launch of the EU Presidency Project (EUPP5) on Friday, January 23, at 9.30am, at the Presidential Palace, marking the start of a meaningful dialogue ahead of Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

The event will present the vision and priorities of EUPP5, which aims to strengthen civil society participation in shaping European policies for development cooperation, with an emphasis on policy coherence, solidarity and sustainability. In this context, European and national priorities will be presented, as well as challenges related to democratic participation, democratic space and inclusion at the European level.

The event will feature presentations and high-level discussions by CARDET Executive Director Dr Charalambos Vrasidas, Commissioner for Citizens’ Rights of the Republic of Cyprus Panagiotis Palates, as well as representatives of the Republic of Cyprus on the priorities of the European Presidency.

Ambassador Theodora Constantinidou, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will give a presentation on behalf of Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European Affairs, titled “Cyprus and the Priorities of the European Presidency”.

The keynote speech will be given by Tanya Cox, Director of CONCORD Europe, focusing on the future of civil society in Europe.

Another highlight will be the roundtable discussion on participatory democracy and the democratic space, featuring views and suggestions from the Executive Director of Oxygono for Democracy, George Isaia, Dr Christina Hatzisotiriou from the Institute for Policy and Democracy Studies and Professor Stéphanie Laulhé Shaelou, Director of the Centre of Excellence for the Rule of Law and European Values (CRoLEV) at UCLan Cyprus. Also participating are Christos Parmakis, Youth Representative for Cyprus at the Congress of the Council of Europe, and Dr Dionysios Alexiou, Executive Director of the Foundation for Parliamentarism and Participatory Democracy of the House of Representatives.

The EUPP5 launch event is part of the national activities being implemented in Cyprus in preparation for the European Presidency, with the aim of strengthening dialogue and cooperation between institutions and civil society, promoting more participatory, informed and democratic policies for the future of Europe.

Organiser: CARDET

CARDET Co-organiser: Office of the Commissioner for Citizens’ Rights

Office of the Commissioner for Citizens’ Rights Supporters: ACCEPT Cyprus, AIPFE Cyprus, BirdLife Cyprus, Cyprus Red Cross Society, Civil Society Advocates, Cyprus Youth Council, Cyprus Youth Diplomacy, CRoLEV, University of Central Lancashire, European Parliament Office in Cyprus, Foundation for Parliamentarism and Participatory Democracy Cyprus, Friend of the Earth, HERPETOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF CYPRUS, Institute for Mass Media, Institute of Studies for Politics and Democracy, NGO Support Centre, Oxygen for Democracy, PANCYPRIAN VOLUNTEERISM COORDINATIVE COUNCIL, Mental Health Protection Association, University of Nicosia – Department of Politics and Governance, YOUTH BOARD OF CYPRUS.

“In collaboration with the Organisation of European Programmes and Cultural Relations (OEPCR)”

The project “Towards an open, fair and sustainable Europe in the world – EU Presidency Programme 2024–2026” is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by Global Focus, Grupa Zagranica, CARDET and CONCORD. Project number: 2024/459-484. The content of this publication is the sole responsibility of CARDET and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.

To learn more about the EUPP5 project, visit: https://cardet.org/eupp5/