A fire broke out around 3am on Thursday on the wooden roof of a two-storey house in Konya; all residents escaped safely.

According to a post on platform X by fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis, a fire engine responded to the scene, with firefighters using water hoses and breathing apparatus to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the chimney of the fireplace.

The fire caused damage to the attic of the house, Kettis said, adding however that the residents managed to evacuate safely in time.