United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin will meet both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman next Tuesday, UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) spokesman Aleem Siddique confirmed on Thursday.

He told the Cyprus Mail that Holguin will meet Christodoulides at 10am before meeting Erhurman at 2pm, and that as yet, no other meetings have yet been scheduled.

Christodoulides has also requested another tripartite meeting with both Holguin and Erhurman, similar to that which took place in December.

Erhurman said on Monday that he hopes Holguin’s forthcoming visit to the island will “yield concrete results aimed at creating the atmosphere for a solution”, and stressed that the Turkish Cypriot side is “ready for the meeting”.

“In line with our results-oriented approach, our request is that the technical-level work be accelerated before that meeting and that Holguin’s visit yield concrete results aimed at creating the atmosphere for a solution,” he said.

It is expected that a fresh enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the UN, will take place in the weeks that follow Holguin’s visit.