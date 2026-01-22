Trade union Isotita’s prison branch on Thursday accused union Pasydy and former political stakeholders of “hiding behind words”, emphasizing the political nature of the decision to proceed with the construction of a new prison facility.

“The central prisons of 1890 no longer serve their purpose. Stop patching up ruins,” Isotita said in a statement.

The union called for immediate steps to begin construction of a new prison facility, describing the issue as “a matter of life and death” for both inmates and prison staff.

Isotita alleged that Pasydy had settled for minor improvements instead of demanding the construction of a new facility, accusing it of accepting what were presented as “mitigating measures”.

It claimed Pasydy had effectively given a “free pass to hastiness” by allowing itself to be placated by temporary solutions.

“In contrast, Isotita expressed strong disagreement. We closed the gate. We took to the streets. We shouted that cramming souls into unsuitable spaces was a time bomb and that, as long as they do not build new prisons, they are laying the foundations for the next uprising,” the union said.

“Pasydy’s convenient stance provided the perfect alibi for the state’s inaction,” it added.

Hailing Justice Minister Costas Fitiris’ recent decision to proceed with a new prison as a “victory for the logic of responsibility”, Isotita said it felt a “moral obligation to intervene”, noting that Pasydy had now shifted its position after years of supporting an alternative approach.

“Today, however, the scene has changed. The justice minister, seeing the impasse we described years ago, has fully adopted Isotita’s long-standing position,” the union said, praising Fitiris for moving forward with what it described as “the only solution that secures the future.”

Isotita also castigated its Pasydy colleagues, denouncing their “unethical behaviour” and alleging that Pasydy’s sudden support for Fitiris plans showed Paydy’s “panic” in face of the prison staff’s support for Isotita.

“Prison guards have judgment and memory. They know who stood with them during the difficult times of the department, and who applauded the decisions that brought us to the brink of disaster,” Isotita said.

Tuesday’s statement follows a previous heated discourse between the unions in early January.

The verbal clash ignited after Isotita accused prison branch president Andreas Pepis and secretary general Stratis Mattheou of abusing their power, prompting a sharp rejection of the allegations by Pasydy.

Pasydy rejected the allegations, saying Isotita was attempting to replace “union discourse with unsubstantiated accusations and personal slander”. It also denied claims that Pepis had interfered in the allocation of posts or shifts.

“There has never been, nor is there, any abuse of power, blackmail or preferential treatment of staff for union reasons,” Pasydy said.